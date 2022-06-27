Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $2,487,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,054,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,041,000 after purchasing an additional 77,502 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 31,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 30,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.14 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

