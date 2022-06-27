Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 31,994 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,298 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.4% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 27,981 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $267.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.02.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

