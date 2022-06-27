Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF opened at $29.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.43. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

