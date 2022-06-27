Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,298 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,994 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.4% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $267.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.02. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

