Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 20,575 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.1% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $59,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.09 and its 200-day moving average is $162.18.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.55.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

