Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2,136.4% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 105,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 100,497 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Aflac by 119.2% in the first quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 8,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $55.79 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

