Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $8.63 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,981 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.8% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $2,550,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 126,707 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 27,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $267.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.83 and a 200-day moving average of $293.02.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

