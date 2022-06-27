Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 14,387 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Evanson Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 14,387 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.2% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $73,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daniels&Tansey LLP grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $141.66 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

