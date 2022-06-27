Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Cut by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

NYSE:XOM opened at $86.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $366.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

