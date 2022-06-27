Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lowered by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 2.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $86.90 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

