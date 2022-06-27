Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO reduced its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,860 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 80,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $86.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.23. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 58.37%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

