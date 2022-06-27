Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Lifted by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 5,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 41,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $86.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

About Exxon Mobil (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.