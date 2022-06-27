Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.0% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $64,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,705,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

NYSE:HD opened at $283.00 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

