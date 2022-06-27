First Command Bank Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 556.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.32 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $111.48 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.94 and a 200 day moving average of $138.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

