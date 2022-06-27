First Command Bank Sells 60 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Command Bank cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.5% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,256,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 31.3% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,359.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,291.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2,584.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

