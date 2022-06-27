First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRC. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $19,955,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 221,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,644,000 after acquiring an additional 42,968 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $128,500,000. Finally, TNF LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $295,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $146.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.17 and a 200 day moving average of $167.47. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

