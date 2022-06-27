Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 593 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after acquiring an additional 819,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after acquiring an additional 290,045 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,023,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,552,000 after acquiring an additional 586,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $690,223,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE stock opened at $97.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average of $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.05 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,951,320. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.