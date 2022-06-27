Ford Financial Group LLC Has $322,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 11,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 30,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,460,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 135,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

Shares of JNJ opened at $182.29 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.70 and its 200 day moving average is $173.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $479.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.