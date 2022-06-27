Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $724,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $10,747,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,370.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,298.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,590.67.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total value of $117,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

