Foundry Partners LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $283.00 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

