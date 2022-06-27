Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 215 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.21.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $224.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

About Albemarle (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.