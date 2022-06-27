Foundry Partners LLC Takes $320,000 Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $518,050.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,946.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 13,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $1,459,401.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,669,846.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,802. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $95.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.28. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.93 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $980.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 6.52%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

