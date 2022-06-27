Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in ASML by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,040,854,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,403,343,000 after purchasing an additional 173,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ASML by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,461,978,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ASML by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in ASML by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $701,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price target on ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ASML from €767.00 ($807.37) to €630.00 ($663.16) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.50.

Shares of ASML opened at $515.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $548.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $637.84. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $461.85 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The stock has a market cap of $211.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $4.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

