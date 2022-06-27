Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 363 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $721,012,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,904,000 after acquiring an additional 224,989 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,321,000 after buying an additional 74,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,177,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $261.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.62 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.23 and a 200-day moving average of $322.90.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Evercore ISI set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.47.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

