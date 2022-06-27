Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $486,244,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,593,858,000 after purchasing an additional 678,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 887.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 361,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,730,000 after purchasing an additional 325,112 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,774,290,000 after buying an additional 223,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.20.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGN opened at $258.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $428.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

