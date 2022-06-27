Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 153 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of REGN stock opened at $612.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $640.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $536.08 and a 12-month high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 325 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $737.79, for a total value of $239,781.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,207,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 5,114 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.10, for a total transaction of $3,687,705.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,186,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $15,319,478. 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $738.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $707.43.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.