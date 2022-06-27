GenTrust LLC Has $776,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $171.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $153.28 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.83.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

