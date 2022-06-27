Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 95 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

NYSE:HD opened at $283.00 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day moving average of $331.60. The firm has a market cap of $290.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.