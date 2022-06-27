Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 129.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,858 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 67,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after buying an additional 32,694 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 8,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,017,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.75. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

