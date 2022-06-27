Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 25 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,932.75.
Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,329.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,362.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,485.46.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile (Get Rating)
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.
