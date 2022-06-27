Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 423 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $44,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. New World Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.5% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $9,817,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Alphabet by 15.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,291.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,584.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

