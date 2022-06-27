Hedeker Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $4,547,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 354,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,204,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $182.29 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $479.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.