HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,001 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in HP were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $454,451,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $65,033,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133,518 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,447,000 after buying an additional 1,381,919 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth $45,704,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,356,183 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $51,087,000 after buying an additional 898,327 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.23 on Monday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HPQ. Barclays boosted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.92.

In other HP news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.