Hudson Value Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 55,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,507,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $144.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

