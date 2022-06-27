Hudson Value Partners LLC Purchases 908 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,385 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $50.96 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

