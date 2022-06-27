IAM Advisory LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $86.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $366.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.24.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

