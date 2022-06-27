IAM Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,285 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,966 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,798 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.14.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

