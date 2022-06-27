IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 14,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Chevron by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 7,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in Chevron by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $165.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

