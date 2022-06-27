IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,452. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,287.11, for a total transaction of $12,317,642.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,991,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,571 shares of company stock valued at $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,146.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,245.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1,385.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

