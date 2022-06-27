IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Pfizer by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 217,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,873 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 38,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 69,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 164,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE opened at $51.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

