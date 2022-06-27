IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $301.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.62. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $275.89 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

