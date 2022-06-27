IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 8,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.4% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 23,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. Barclays cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.06.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $201.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.86 and its 200 day moving average is $268.10.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

