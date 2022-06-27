IBM Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,312 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $340,250,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 304.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 591,362 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,787,000 after buying an additional 445,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock opened at $102.34 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.22 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Expedia Group from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total value of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 262,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

