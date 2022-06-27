IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cerner were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,282,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Cerner by 20.0% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 191,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after buying an additional 31,965 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Cerner by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,772,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN opened at $94.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

