IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.8% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.