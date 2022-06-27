IBM Retirement Fund Has $10.42 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

NVIDIA stock opened at $171.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

