IBM Retirement Fund Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 1.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,597,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.6% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $171.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $428.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $153.28 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.83.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.