IBM Retirement Fund Has $4.61 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% during the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 217,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after buying an additional 21,873 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 38,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 69,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 164,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

