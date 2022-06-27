IBM Retirement Fund Has $441,000 Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cerner were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

