IBM Retirement Fund Has $494,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,034,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total value of $3,908,171.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.49.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $121.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.24. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

